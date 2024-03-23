Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

