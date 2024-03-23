Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $307.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $185.58 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

