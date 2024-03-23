Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.