Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

SPEM stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

