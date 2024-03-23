Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

