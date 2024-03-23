Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $352.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.66.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.