Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $445.92 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.02. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

