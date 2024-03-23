Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

