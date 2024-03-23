Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 17 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $7,057,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,504.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

