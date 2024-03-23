Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

