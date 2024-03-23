Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

