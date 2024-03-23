Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.