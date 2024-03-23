Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $304.14 and a one year high of $634.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $570.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.