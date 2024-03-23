Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 15900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.