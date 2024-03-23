Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 15900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.