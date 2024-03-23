CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.40

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$160.40 and last traded at C$159.02, with a volume of 39196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.55.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$143.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

