Charles S. Leykum Sells 6,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,994,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,490,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $252.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

