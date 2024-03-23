Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

