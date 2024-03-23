Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Shares of CHWY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.