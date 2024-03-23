Christine Ezinga Purchases 21,150 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1801932 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVE. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.