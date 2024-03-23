CIC Wealth LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

