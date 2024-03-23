Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.30. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1,992,146 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

