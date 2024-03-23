Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE CDP opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.15%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.