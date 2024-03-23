Citigroup Upgrades Tanger (NYSE:SKT) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Tanger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKT

Tanger Stock Down 0.5 %

Tanger Announces Dividend

Shares of SKT opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Tanger has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after buying an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tanger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.