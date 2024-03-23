Citigroup Upgrades Tanger (NYSE:SKT) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.
SKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SKT
Tanger Stock Down 0.5 %
Tanger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,882,000 after buying an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tanger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tanger by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tanger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
