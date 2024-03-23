Clarity Financial LLC Buys 8,563 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.