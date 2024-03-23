CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells $250,682.40 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $250,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

