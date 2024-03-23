CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Sells $285,426.08 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $285,426.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,652.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

