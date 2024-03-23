Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Holdings Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

