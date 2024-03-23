Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $57.87 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

