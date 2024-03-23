Compass Point Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.