Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks Sells 16,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00.
Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$203,000.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$10.28 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
