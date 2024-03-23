Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

