Cornelis (Cris) Buningh Acquires 968,024 Shares of LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

Mar 23rd, 2024

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVHGet Free Report) insider Cornelis (Cris) Buningh purchased 968,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,944.79 ($21,016.31).

LiveHire Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

LiveHire Company Profile

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

