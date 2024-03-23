Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTMX opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 159.04% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

