Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 20,342 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

Team Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Team in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Team by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

