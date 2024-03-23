Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 5,250 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Team in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on TISI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.