Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.85.

CTRA stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

