CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.64.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Announces Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. CRH has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $86.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

