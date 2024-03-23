Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.91.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.24. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

