Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $225,283.75 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

K Christopher Farkas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76.

On Thursday, January 4th, K Christopher Farkas acquired 51 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.32 per share, with a total value of $9,655.32.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $250.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

