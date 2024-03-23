Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.97

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $246.97 and last traded at $246.97, with a volume of 2923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

