Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 46,605 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

