Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

