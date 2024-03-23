Dan Binowitz Sells 13,900 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 744,978 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.