Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

