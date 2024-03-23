Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $181.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $187.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.19.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

