Darren Robert Smart Sells 2,500 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50.

On Friday, December 22nd, Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00.

Parkland Price Performance

PKI opened at C$42.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.05. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$30.29 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

