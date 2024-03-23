David J Yvars Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.29 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

