David W. Pijor Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

FVCB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 308,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

