Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Delek US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

